The Special Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Dress in Her Second Pregnancy Announcement

Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement included a sweet nod to her son Archie Harrison.

Along with the happy news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child together, which they announced on Sunday, they shared a romantic black-and-white photograph.

In the image, which was taken via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer Misan Harriman, the couple cuddles up together while enjoying a private moment in nature. While Harry, 36, gives a big smile to Meghan, she rests her head on her husband's lap and cradles her growing baby bump.

For the photo, the soon-to-be mom of two wore a floor-length Carolina Herrera dress, which was made for her while she was pregnant with her son, who will turn 2 on May 6. Meghan has a longtime rapport with the brand's creative director, Wes Gordon.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Misan Harriman

Harriman — the first Black photographer to shoot a cover of British Vogue — shared a loving tribute to Meghan on Instagram.

"Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow," Harriman wrote. "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

The happy news — which they shared on Valentine's Day — comes after Meghan, 39, revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote in a searingly honest and heartbreaking New York Times essay about her experience on Nov. 25.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Holiday Podcast Just Dropped — Hear Archie Talk for the First Time!

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their groundbreaking decision. A palace source previously told PEOPLE that when Archie was born, "they knew they were going to hit the nuclear button" on their royal exit.

Afterward, the couple's focus shifted, even more, to "doing what's right for their family," added another friend.

Meghan and Harry have been settling into life in their new home of Montecito after moving to California in mid-March. They have been quietly focused behind the scenes on further developing their new foundation Archewell amid the rapidly changing social landscape

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

They have been "over the moon" since welcoming baby Archie and their new addition will surely only add to their happiness.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Meghan said soon after Archie's birth in 2019. "He's just been a dream."