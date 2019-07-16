Meghan Markle Reveals Struggle After Pharrell Praises Her Marriage: 'They Don't Make It Easy'

Life in the public eye isn’t always easy for Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry met a number of celebrities on Sunday night during their appearance at The Lion King premiere in London, including Grammy winner Pharrell Williams, who produced many of the songs on the live-action remake’s soundtrack.

Williams took the opportunity to congratulate the royal couple on their relationship.

“So happy for your union,” the 46-year-old musician and producer is heard saying in a video of the exchange from ITV. “Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you, it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It’s significant. We cheer you guys on.”

“Thank you,” Meghan responded. “They don’t make it easy” — a possible reference to the criticism the couple has faced in the U.K. media about their decision to raise their two-month-old son Archie as a “private citizen.”

Image zoom

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

In another video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting members of the movie’s cast — including Billy Eichner, who was spotted hilariously preparing his greeting to the royal couple — Meghan was heard saying, “It’s a date night for us,” while smiling up at her husband.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While Prince Harry skipped a formal paternity leave following his son’s birth, Meghan has mostly been focusing on her son at the family’s Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor Castle. However, she did make two outings to Wimbledon in the past weeks to cheer on close pal Serena Williams.

Meghan also made her first public outing with Archie to support Prince Harry as he played in a charity polo match last week. Despite the excitement of the game, the baby quietly slept in his mom’s arms as she stood under the shade of a tree.

“She was doting on him, there’s no doubt about that,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “She was kissing and stroking him and bouncing him up and down.”