Meghan Markle Reveals She Just Took 5-Month-Old Archie to His First Playgroup: ‘He Loved It’

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville/PA Images

Archie is becoming a royal playdate pro!

After his first public playdate with his cousins — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in July at a polo field, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 5-month-old son is now attending a playgroup.

The royal mom revealed on Tuesday that she recently took baby Archie for his first class.

“It was a lot of fun. He loved it,” Meghan said during her appearance at the WellChild Awards alongside Harry.

During the royal family’s recent tour in Africa, Meghan revealed her sweet nickname for Archie: Bubba. She even shared that “he likes to flirt” during a memorable meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter.

RELATED: Archie’s Big Debut! Every Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son on His First Royal Tour

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry also revealed that Archie is “so busy, constantly wanting to stand.” Meghan added, “Exploring.”

Meghan made her return from maternity leave last month. Behind the scenes she has been quietly working on her capsule collection for the Smart Works charity and gearing up for the launch of her new foundation with Prince Harry, Sussex Royal, early next year. But mostly she was enjoying the time off with Archie at the family’s Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.

“Meghan is so chill and relaxed as a mom,” a friend recently told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While at the WellChild Awards on Tuesday, Meghan and Harry accepted a onesie as a gift for Archie. The annual event honors gravely ill children and their caregivers.

WellChild was also one of the four charities chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to benefit from the generous donations made by the public after the birth of their son.