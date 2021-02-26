Harry also shared what Meghan is saved under in his phone contacts

Meghan Markle Reveals a New Nickname for Prince Harry While FaceTiming with James Corden

Meghan Markle has an adorable nickname for husband Prince Harry!

Prince Harry embarked on a bus tour around Los Angeles with fellow Brit-turned-Californian James Corden in a segment that aired Thursday on The Late, Late Show with James Corden. During the journey, they stopped at the original home used in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. After Prince Harry used the bathroom, they FaceTimed Meghan to see if she wanted to live there.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After chatting with Corden — and telling him that she thinks they've "done enough moving" — Meghan asked her husband, "Haz, how's your tour of L.A. going?"

"Haz?" Corden said. "I didn't know we were calling you 'Haz' now."

"You're not my wife," Harry quipped in response.

Image zoom James Corden and Prince Harry | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Meghan — who is expecting her second child with Prince Harry, they announced earlier this month — previously revealed another short but sweet nickname for her husband in ITV's documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Recalling her conversations about tabloid rumors with Prince Harry, she said, "I have said for a long time to H, that's what I call him, 'It's not enough to just survive something. That's not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.' "

And when Corden took Harry's phone to FaceTime Meghan, the prince hinted at what she was saved as in his contacts.

"How do I find the Duchess?" the host said as he looked through Harry's phone.

"M," Harry responded.

Image zoom Prince Harry during his bus tour with James Corden | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry, 36, also spoke candidly to Corden about unusual circumstances of dating as a member of the royal family and when he first knew that Meghan, 39, was "the one."

"The second date I was starting to think, 'Wow, this is pretty special,'" Harry said.

"It was just the fact we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other's company," he said.