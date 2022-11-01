Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids are both on the move!

In the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her daughter Lilibet Diana's latest milestone: taking her first steps!

"Lili has just started walking," Meghan told actress Pamela Adlon in a chat about being a wife and mother. "She's a year and a couple of months old."

Meghan added that with son Archie Harrison being 3, she's "in the thick of it — toddling."

Meghan, 41, also described the "morning rush" at home in Montecito, California with two little ones.

"I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she said. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs."

Meghan then shared that each day, she makes breakfast for her family.

"I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it," she said. "To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."

The podcast host added that she also feeds her three dogs, referring to pets Guy, Pula and Mia.

"Then get Archie out the door for school, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind," she added.

When Adlon said that she hopes Prince Harry helps out with the kids, Meghan said, "Oh, my husband? He's great."

Meghan also spoke about having a daughter changed her point of view on womanhood.

"I first just had Archie, now I'm a mom of a daughter," she said to Adlon. "And whether I thought it was going to happen or not, it did. I see the world differently through how she is going to see the world and how she is going to look at certain women as role models. And when I look at a lot of the women that I'm speaking to on this show, you included, I want her to understand that it is not just a box you have to fit into, but you get to be a full fledged, interesting, curious, kind, strong, all the things, human being. But you also get to be a woman with a voice."

Meghan also welcomed Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and recalled their day together over the summer.

"This past summer, a friend of mine was in town with her kids for a few days. Now, this to me was very exciting. Because I hadn't seen her for a while and the idea of getting our kids together, this was a real treat," Meghan said. "We swam, we drank wine, we splashed in the water. Then threw some pool floats in. By the way, the inflatable pizza slice proved to be a big hit, which I found online and I kid you not, the one without pepperoni was a few dollars less than the one with pepperoni. And yes, I'm still talking about the inflatable pizza float for the pool. We all got a good laugh out of that."

"But all that aside, this wasn't our day of being the wives and moms all perfectly coiffed with updos and pearls and demure smiles," she continued. "This was the other version of us. Both with wild, curly hair and swimsuits and loose linen and huge belly laughs. Big cuddles with our little ones and quiet whispers of girl talk on the terrace, giddy, like absolute school girls. We were just having so much fun."

On a previous episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex broke down the trope of "bimbo" with Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger. While speaking with Iliza, an actress, comedian and a fellow girl mom, Meghan said she hopes her daughter Lili will strive for intelligence and authenticity, defying stereotypes to not connect her self-worth with solely beauty.

"Curious to hear your thoughts on this idea of, when I hear the word 'bimbo,' I have a very negative connotation to it. I don't see that as an aspirational thing for women," Meghan told her guest. "I want our daughters to aspire to be…"

"Slightly higher," Iliza, 39, replied. The Good on Paper star announced in January that she and husband Noah Galuten welcomed their first child, daughter Sierra Mae.

"Yeah. I want my Lili to want to be educated, and want to be smart, and to pride herself on those things," Meghan said.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry, 38, also recently shared an update on his two children in a video where he connected with the winners of this year's WellChild Awards — and shared that Lili is also starting to talk.

"Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great," Harry said.