Meghan Markle Reveals Her Short but Sweet Nickname for Prince Harry

To many, Prince Harry is the Duke of Sussex. But to Meghan Markle, he’s simply “H.”

The Duchess of Sussex shared her simple nickname for her husband in ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in the U.K. on Sunday and will debuted in the U.S. on Wednesday.

Recalling her conversations about ongoing tabloid rumors with Prince Harry, the royal mom said, “I have said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, ‘It’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.’ “

Meghan added, “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

Despite being known his whole life as “Harry,” the prince’s birth name is Henry, so Meghan’s nickname works for either of his monikers!

Meghan, 38, also recently revealed what she calls their son Archie, born May 6. During the little royal’s first-ever official engagement during their Africa tour, they stepped out as a family of three to meet with South African human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

In a video from the visit, Meghan is heard calling her son “Bubba.”

“Say hello! Hello, hi,” she says, then realizes he’s drooling. “Oh, Bubba!” Luckily, dad Prince Harry was ready to catch the dribble.

When asked how long she can manage the constant onslaught of attention, lack of privacy and ongoing tabloid rumors, Meghan revealed she just takes “each day as it comes,” adding, “I think the grass is always greener. You have no idea. It’s really hard to understand what it’s like. I know what it seems like it should be, but it’s a very different thing.”

Meghan went on to tell ITV’s Tom Bradby that she would understand the scrutiny if it were fair.

“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile,” she said. “If things were fair … If I’d done something wrong, I’d be the first one to go ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I would never do that.’ But when people are saying things that are just untrue and they are being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them — I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel like that’s okay.”

Meghan continued, “That’s different from just scrutiny. That’s…. what would you call that? It’s a really different beast, you know.”

Earlier in the documentary, Meghan got real about the pressures of being a new mother and the negative attention from the press she received during her pregnancy and the first months after son Archie was born.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Asked if it “would be fair” to say that she’s “not really okay, as in it’s really been a struggle,” Meghan responded, “Yes.”

Ultimately though, Meghan said that husband Prince Harry, 35, and son Archie have helped her get through things.

“It’s okay,” she said. “The good thing is that I’ve got my baby and I’ve got my husband and they’re the best.”