Meghan Markle Revamps Her Bridal 'Messy Bun' for Candid Photo with Harry After Their 'I Dos'

Meghan Markle’s bridal messy bun is taking center stage in a new candid portrait she and Prince Harry released on Monday.

After the couple exchanged vows and rode through the streets of Windsor in a carriage, they posed for photos in and outside of Windsor Castle. For their intimate black-and-white shot (one of three they released Monday!), Meghan enlisted the help of her glam squad to revamp her updo.

While she had her hair mostly pulled back during the ceremony in St. George’s Chapel, she let down a few tendrils to frame her face as she posed with her new husband on the castle steps.

And the “messy” look was intentional for the bride’s big day.

“It’s a messy bun, we call it. Messy in a controlled way — making sure it doesn’t become a whole mess after a few hours!” her wedding hairdresser, Serge Normant, said Sunday at Kensington Palace in London.

“I just wanted a loose and easy look, which is why we chose that loose bun,” he added.”

The New York-based hair stylist, who was born and raised in Paris, said the look was achieved within 45 minutes to an hour.

“Her style is so easy and not contrived,” said Normant, who met Meghan through friends last year. “I wasn’t about reinvention. She has a beautiful head of hair and is gorgeous, so it was just easy.”

The messy bun has been Meghan’s go-to look this year. She has sported her laid-back California style on several royal outings — and it’s an everyday look that almost every woman can relate to (now, even on their wedding day!).