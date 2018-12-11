Meghan Markle Returns to Her Fun Hollywood Party Days with a Glamorous Photo Booth Session

Meghan Markle is reliving her days as a Hollywood star!

On Monday, moments after her surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards, Meghan, 37, let her royal guard down by indulging in a photo booth session with the artistic director of Givenchy Claire Waight Keller and actress Rosamund Pike.

A candid photo booth is a Hollywood party staple but, of course, unheard of at royal events.

But the new royal did not let that hold her back from getting her pose on. The black-and-white boomerang shared on Instagram by the British Fashion Council, Meghan can be seen flashing a shy smile while cradling her baby bump next to Waight Keller and Pike.

Meghan made the unannounced appearance to honor Waight Keller, her wedding dress designer, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

The Duchess of Sussex, alongside Pike, was all smiles as she placed her hands on growing pregnant belly over her one-shoulder Givenchy black dress. She completed the look with gold “Karat” heel by Tamara Mellon and a gold cuff bracelet by Pippa Small. Meghan also swept her hair back into a low bun – without her signature pieces of loose hair in the front.

Meghan also managed to break royal style protocol— again. While on stage, the former Suits star was noticeably wearing black nail polish and strayed away from the aesthetic standard of delicate, translucent nail shades previously worn by Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton.

“It is such an honor to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the U.K.,” Meghan said to cheers from the audience.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Claire Waight Keller Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images

While accepting her award, Waight Keller thanked Meghan for trusting her to design her gown for her big day.