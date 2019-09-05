See the Pre-Baby Photo Meghan Markle Chose as a Thank-You Note for Her Birthday Well-Wishers

Meghan Markle wasted no time thanking fans for their birthday wishes!

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 38 on August 4, mailed special responses to fans who sent in letters to celebrate her birthday, as seen in a tweet shared by royal fan Christin Zi. Meghan chose a photo from her 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Prince Harry this past fall — which kicked off with the announcement that the royal couple were expecting their first child!

In the shot, Meghan clasps her hands together and has a big smile on her face as she sits in a sky blue dress. The photo was taken during their visit to Tupou College, where the boys choir memorably serenading the parents-to-be with a cheeky song to keep mosquitos at bay that included the students making buzzing sounds. Meghan was seen cracking up during the performance, even wiping away tears brought on by laughter.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Story Continues Below

Of course, Meghan’s recent birthday marked her first as a mom. Archie Harrison was born on May 6.

Today I received the reply for my letter regarding the Birthday of the #DuchessofSussex 🎈 pic.twitter.com/YFAcgP91aL — Christin Zi (@PackhamGown) September 4, 2019

Image zoom Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan and Prince Harry, 34, have been super busy with thank-you notes. In addition to her birthday responses, fans have recently shared a card sent to thank those who sent their good wishes following baby Archie’s christening in July.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent out a card featuring a black-and-white image from the christening day at Windsor, saying have been “overwhelmed by all the incredible kind cards and letters they have received on this occasion.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The family of three will soon have lots more photos to chose from — later this month, the royal couple (plus Archie!) will head to Africa for another royal tour.

“On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon,” Harry recently wrote on Instagram.