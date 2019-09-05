Archie Harrison
23 featured stories since

See the Pre-Baby Photo Meghan Markle Chose as a Thank-You Note for Her Birthday Well-Wishers

Meghan's recent birthday marked her first as a mother, as Archie was born May 6

By Stephanie Petit
September 05, 2019 11:59 AM

Meghan Markle wasted no time thanking fans for their birthday wishes!

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 38 on August 4, mailed special responses to fans who sent in letters to celebrate her birthday, as seen in a tweet shared by royal fan Christin Zi. Meghan chose a photo from her 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Prince Harry this past fall — which kicked off with the announcement that the royal couple were expecting their first child!

In the shot, Meghan clasps her hands together and has a big smile on her face as she sits in a sky blue dress. The photo was taken during their visit to Tupou College, where the boys choir memorably serenading the parents-to-be with a cheeky song to keep mosquitos at bay that included the students making buzzing sounds. Meghan was seen cracking up during the performance, even wiping away tears brought on by laughter.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Story Continues Below
Skip
Archie Harrison
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Harrison Made Debut in Royal-Approved British Blanket Brand
5/8/2019
Royal Family Accidentally Introduce Archie on Their Website as Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son
5/8/2019
Is Baby Archie More Compatible with Meghan or Harry? Princess Diana's Former Astrologer Speaks Out
5/9/2019
Did This Little Boy Inspire Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Name Their Son Archie?
5/10/2019
New Dad Prince Harry Returns to Windsor Castle After Netherlands Trip Following Birth of Son Archie
5/11/2019
Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Archie on First Mother's Day — with Tribute to Princess Diana
5/11/2019
How Meghan Markle Is Spending Her First Mother's Day with Baby Archie
5/12/2019
Kate Middleton and Prince William Haven't Met Baby Archie Yet — Here's When They'll See Him
5/12/2019
Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Harrison (So Far!)
5/13/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Home with Archie Is 'So Cute and Warm': 'It's a Fresh Start'
5/22/2019
Baby Archie Has a Flower Named After Him! See the 'Gender Neutral' Yellow Bloom
5/23/2019
Prince Harry 'Can't Take His Eyes Off Archie': He and Meghan 'Are in a State of Sheer Delight'
5/23/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Official Africa Tour This Fall — with Baby Archie!
6/26/2019
Archie's Christening Date Revealed! Here's When We'll See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son
6/30/2019
Archie Mania! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Has Inspired the Most Popular Baby Name of 2019
7/8/2019
Inside Meghan Markle's First Public Outing with Son Archie: 'She Was Doting on Him'
7/10/2019
Meghan Markle Talks About Archie in Candid Letter: 'This Is a Very Special Time for Me Personally'
7/29/2019
Prince Harry Reveals the 'Maximum' Number of Children He Wants to Have with Meghan Markle
7/29/2019
Prince Harry Wishes ‘Amazing Wife’ Meghan Markle Happy Birthday in Loving Message
8/3/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a 'Happy Baby' with 'Tufts of Reddish Hair'
8/14/2019
Prince Harry Breaks His Silence on Private Jet Controversy: 'We Can All Do Better, No One Is Perfect'
9/3/2019
Prince Harry Jokes He Got the 'Best Night's Sleep' Since Archie's Arrival During Work Trip
9/2/2019
See the Pre-Baby Photo Meghan Markle Chose as a Thank-You Note for Her Birthday Well-Wishers
9/4/2019

Of course, Meghan’s recent birthday marked her first as a mom. Archie Harrison was born on May 6.

Meghan Markle
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan and Prince Harry, 34, have been super busy with thank-you notes. In addition to her birthday responses, fans have recently shared a card sent to thank those who sent their good wishes following baby Archie’s christening in July.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent out a card featuring a black-and-white image from the christening day at Windsor, saying have been “overwhelmed by all the incredible kind cards and letters they have received on this occasion.”

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The family of three will soon have lots more photos to chose from — later this month, the royal couple (plus Archie!) will head to Africa for another royal tour.

“On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon,” Harry recently wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.