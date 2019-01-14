Meghan Markle Just Responded to a Fan Who Asked If She Was Having a Boy or a Girl

Meghan Markle is talking royal baby!

During her outing alongside Prince Harry in the town of Berkenhead on Monday, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex was flooded with questions about the couple’s first child.

In addition to revealing that she’s due in late April, she also responded to a young fan who asked whether she was having a boy or a girl.

Kitty Dudley, 9, from St Anne’s Primary School in nearby Rockferry, said, “Meghan came up to me and asked me how old I was and where I went to school. I could see her bump and I asked if she was having a boy or a girl and she said, ‘We don’t know whether it’s a boy or girl, we are keeping it as a surprise.’ “

Megan Redford, 7, then asked Meghan about potential baby names, saying: “She asked me if I was called Meg or Meghan because she said her friends call her Meg and mine do as well.

“I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl and she said, ‘That’s a really pretty name, I like it, we’ll have to think about it.’ ”

Back in October, Harry hinted that he wanted his first child to be a girl. During the couple’s royal tour in Sydney, a fan called out to the prince that she hoped the baby “is a girl,” and Harry immediately responded, “So do I!”

During the outing on Monday, Meghan said she was “feeling really well” and thanked locals, including 92-year-old Dorothy Parker from Hoylake for waiting in the cold to see her.

Dorothy told reporters, “I thanked Meghan for coming to see us and asked her how she was feeling. She told me she was feeling really well and said the best part of her day was meeting me. She’s such a lovely woman and so beautiful — I’m delighted I got to meet her.”