Meghan Markle’s Rescue Dog Embarks on a Royal First (and He Can’t Resist Prince Charles’ Sandwich!)

Meghan Markle’s beloved rescue beagle, Guy, is getting the royal treatment!

The regal pup, who was spotted sitting alongside dog-loving Queen Elizabeth before the royal wedding in May, is getting his very own book. His Royal Dogness, Guy the Beagle: The Rebarkable True Story of Meghan Markle’s Rescue Dog, which will be released on Nov. 20, tells the rags to riches story of Guy’s journey from the woods of Kentucky to Kensington Palace.

And just like Meghan, Guy has also had to get used to life across the pond. From learning to go to the bathroom on the other side of the fire hydrant to accidentally eating half of Prince Charles’ Cornish Yarg sandwich, the book shares humorous adventures of the royal family’s new four-legged member.

Although it’s not the first book written about royal pets (Prince William and Kate Middleton’s dog Lupo has his own series, and the Queen’s corgis have been featured in children’s books), it is the first time a royal rescue dog has taken center stage.

Chris Jackson/Getty; Courtesy A Dog's Dream Rescue

Guy’s real-life story began in the Montgomery County Animal Shelter, a kill shelter in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. From his home state in America, Guy was transported by volunteers to Ontario’s A Dog’s Dream Rescue, after the American facility contacted the rescue group to see if it had room to take in and adopt out Guy.

Shortly after Guy arrived at A Dog’s Dream Rescue in 2015, Meghan emailed the rescue after finding its page on Petfinder. She thought that a beagle, known for being energetic, kind and gentle, would be a good match. Dolores Doherty, the founder and owner of A Dog’s Dream Rescue, agreed and emailed Meghan an adoption application to fill out. She returned it completed 10 minutes later.

Doherty invited her to stop by an upcoming adoption event her organization was having at a local pet store. As promised, Meghan came to the event, and, while Doherty didn’t know who she was at the time, she was struck by Meghan’s politeness, sense of self and because “her beauty really stood out,” she previously told PEOPLE.

Shortly after arriving at the event, Meghan zeroed in on Guy and quickly became smitten with the rescue dog after going on a trial walk with him.

Source: Meghan Markle/Instagram

Doherty adopted out Guy to Meghan herself and knew she made the right choice when the former Suits star posted several photos of herself cuddling with Guy to her (now-deleted) Instagram account.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Guy just got a new playmate over the summer when Meghan and Prince Harry added a new addition to their family: a black Labrador.

Guy, meanwhile, has been embedded into Meghan’s new royal life, and was at her feet as she sat for her hair and makeup on her wedding morning.