Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan previously revealed that the book blossomed from a Father's Day poem she wrote for her husband

Meghan Markle Included Daughter Lili in Her New Children's Book! See the Sweet Nod

Meghan Markle's first children's book is here - and she included her entire family, including newborn daughter Lilibet Diana!

The Bench, which explores the bond between fathers and sons as seen through a mother's eyes, was released on Tuesday. Prince Harry and their 2-year-old son, Archie, make several appearances in the illustrations, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple's second child wasn't left out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The book's final illustration appears to be inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives in California, with Harry sitting on the bench feeding chickens with Archie. A woman wearing a sun hat, representing Meghan, stands in a garden with baby Lili (as they plan to call her) in a sling!

Even the family's beloved animals were included: the scene shows their two dogs, a beagle named Guy and a black Labrador named Pula.

The Bench The Bench by Meghan Markle | Credit: Stephanie Petit

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, has authored and will publish on June 8, 2021, her first children’s book, THE BENCH Meghan Markle's new children's book, The Bench | Credit: Random House Books for Young Readers

Meghan, 39, references her many animals in her biography in the back of the book.

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is a mother, wife, feminist, and activist," it says. "Through the nonprofit work of the Archewell Foundation, she and her husband are committed to activating compassion in communities across the world. She currently resides in her home state of California with her family, two dogs, and a growing flock of rescue chickens."

The Bench The Bench by Meghan Markle | Credit: Stephanie Petit

During their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan and Harry revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

"To have a boy then a girl - what more can you ask for?" Harry, 36, said.

They also shared they won't have any more children following their baby girl's arrival: "Two is it."

In a May press release announcing the book, Meghan explained that the book was inspired by a Father's Day poem she wrote for her husband.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in the press release from publisher Random House Children's Books. "That poem became this story."

The Bench The Bench by Meghan Markle | Credit: Stephanie Petit

The Bench The Bench by Meghan Markle | Credit: Stephanie Petit

Meghan dedicated the book to Prince Harry and Archie: "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump," it reads, written in Meghan's recognizable calligraphy-inspired penmanship.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Meghan isn't the first member of the royal family to debut a children's book. In 1980, Prince Charles published The Old Man of Lochnagar, which tells the story of an old man who lives in a cave in the cliffs surrounding the royal estate at Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen spends her summer vacation. Sales from the book went to the royal's charity, The Prince's Trust.