Meghan Markle’s Reformation Dress Is Half-Off Right Now

Meghan Markle may have hopped the pond to become a member of the royal family, but her California roots have stuck with her by and by. The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to dressing the part of a royal — from designer styles by Givenchy, Brandon Maxwell, and Stella McCartney (and many others) to fascinators and panty hose, Meghan has transformed into a royal style icon with grace and ease. But aside from her seemingly couture wardrobe, Meghan has long been a fan of easy-breezy dresses, denim, and laid-back beachy style.

This was especially on display while Meghan and Prince Harry were traveling in Australia in October 2018 where she stepped out wearing a striped linen dress by celebrity-loved ethical fashion brand Reformation. The simple silhouette, breezy linen fabric and muted striped pattern of the brand’s Pineapple Dress is what summer dreams are made of! And fans of Meghan couldn’t get their hands on it fast enough. Like many of the styles The Duchess of Sussex steps out in, this dress completely sold out.

But as luck would have it, Reformation has finally restocked Meghan’s dress. And to make things even better, it’s also majorly marked down to just $109 in a rare sale from the brand! If you’re looking to get your hands on this royal-approved style for less, we suggest picking it up ASAP before it (inevitably) sells out again.

