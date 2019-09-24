Meghan Markle Recycles Another Dress for Youth Reception in South Africa with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is heading back to her royal closet — again!

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry capped off their busy second day in South Africa at the British High Commissioner’s residence for a reception celebrating young people. They met a cross-section of inspiring opinion-formers and young future leaders, underlining the rich and diverse nature of the UK’s modern partnership with South Africa.

For the occasion, Meghan switched into her third outfit change of the day — a striped maxi dress by Martin Grant. She previously wore the ensemble in Oct. 2018 during their royal tour of Australia, when they went barefoot on Bondi Beach to meet a local surfing community group dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and well-being in an engaging way.

Meghan was pregnant with son Archie at the time and memorably cradled her tiny baby bump over the dress!

Instead of pulling her hair back into a low ponytail as she did for their beach day in Australia last year, Meghan opted to wear her hair loose.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage;

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Bondi Beach in 2018 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Meghan Markle at Bondi Beach in 2018 Samir Hussein/WireImage

This is the second day in a row that Meghan has recycled a dress from last year’s royal tour. On Monday, she arrived at the District Six Museum wearing a sky blue dress featuring a wrap waist and button details down the front.

Meghan previously wore the casual chic ensemble during the couple’s visit to Tonga’s Tupou College.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Harry took over the role of Commonwealth Youth Ambassador from the Queen in April 2018. He and Meghan see the Commonwealth as taking an important role in their working life.

In a speech given in January, the prince said, “Nearly 12 months into the job, I can honestly say I feel more passionate than ever about the huge opportunity we have here: To empower young people across the Commonwealth, you who are here in this room today, and the millions around the world who are part of this global collective of change makers.”

Continued Harry, “Some may say it’s our responsibility, but I see it as our privilege, to equip you with the tools and the platform you need — to continue your cause driven work at the highest level — driving positive and effective change.”

The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry James Whatling/MEGA

Image zoom Meghan Markle James Whatling/MEGA

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan and Harry’s tour of Africa marks their first royal tour with their son, Archie, who was born on May 6.

Meghan will join Harry on visits in South Africa before he heads off solo for engagements in Botswana, Angola and Malawi.