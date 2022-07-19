Meghan Markle Recreates Memorable Outfit from Four Years Ago for U.N. Appearance in New York

The Duchess of Sussex supported her husband, Prince Harry , on Monday when he gave a speech for Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations in New York City. Meghan, 40, wore a black pencil skirt by Givenchy (the same brand behind her wedding dress!) with a matching top with elbow-length sleeves. She accessorized with a Mulberry bag and her go-to pinky ring promoting women's empowerment.

There's a reason this outfit looks so familiar — it's very similar to a look she wore four years ago during a July 2018 visit to Ireland with Harry. When they touched down at the airport, Meghan stepped off the plane in a chic Ireland-inspired green ensemble. Although she opted for black for the N.Y.C. appearance, she appears to be wearing the same skirt and top combo.