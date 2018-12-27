Meghan Markle Recognized an Instagram Fan at Christmas Walk — and Greeted Her with a Huge Hug!

It’s a Christmas reunion!

There was a familiar face in the crowd when the royal family headed to church for Christmas on Tuesday morning. Jess, a fan who used to exchange messages online with Meghan Markle before the Duchess of Sussex deactivated her accounts, stood among the well-wishers with a sign featuring her Instagram handle — and Meghan recognized it!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The royal mom-to-be headed over to her old pal, and the two shared a big hug.

Jess called the experience of briefly reconnecting with Meghan “an absolute dream.”

“I’m so glad I decided to watch Suits many years ago because it meant I discovered this kind-hearted, caring soul who I’d become to love so much,” she wrote on Instagram along with images from the day. “Thank you for everything in the past couple years – I’ll never forget it – from the conversations about social issues + chatting to each other about your blog and your love for food. I love you always.”

Meghan Markle and Jessica Daniels Frank Augstein/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan had to give up her personal social media accounts before officially becoming a royal. The former actress was an avid tweeter and posted regularly to her Instagram page. She also contributed to the social accounts for her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Now that she’s settling into her life as a duchess, she’s found a new place for her social media skills: the Kensington Palace social accounts she and Prince Harry share with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

RELATED: See Meghan Markle’s Best (Now-Deleted!) Instagram Photos

During the newlyweds’ royal tour this fall, Meghan snapped a sweet photo of her husband as they rehearsed their speeches for the Invictus Games’ closing ceremony. In the striking black and white snapshot, Harry walks across the stage in a dark button-down shirt as he holds a microphone.

“📷 The Duchess of Sussex,” the tweet says in part, making it clear Meghan was the photographer.

The photo marked the first image taken by Meghan that fans have been able to see since she deleted her Twitter and Instagram pages. Royals, with the exception of Princess Eugenie, do not have individual social media accounts.