Meghan Markle will receive just £1 in damages from the Mail on Sunday after winning her legal case and appeal

Meghan Markle's Big Court Win Has Something in Common with Taylor Swift's — They Both Got $1

Meghan Markle will receive just £1 ($1.36) in damages from the Mail on Sunday after successfully winning her legal case against the paper for publishing a 2018 letter she sent to her father.

In addition, the U.K. newspaper will pay an unspecified sum for the separate case of infringing Meghan's copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father shortly after her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, according to The Guardian.

"Normally for that kind of invasion of privacy you would expect £75,000 [$101,000] to £125,000 [$169,000]. It does show that the curation of her reputation was an area where she had effectively invaded her own privacy," lawyer Mark Stephens told The Guardian.

Meghan's court win was less about a financial figure and more about what her victory represented. In a statement on Dec. 2 following the ruling, the Duchess of Sussex said, "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right."

She noted, "While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

Meghan continued, "From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules. The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers — a model that rewards chaos above truth. In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks."

In 2017, Taylor Swift received a similar symbolic $1 payout after a radio deejay groped her during a photo op. David Mueller sued Swift claiming she falsely accused him of groping her. He sought up to $3 million in damages. When Swift countersued, a federal jury in Denver, Colorado, ruled in Swift's favor.

It was ruled in March that the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday should pay 90% of Meghan's estimated $1.88 million legal expenses for pursuing the 18-month-long case.

Last month, the Court of Appeal in London upheld the previously ruling made by Judge Mark Warby of the High Court in London that Meghan "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation."

The Mail on Sunday appeared to accept defeat on Dec. 26, when publication printed a public apology to the Duchess of Sussex, as required by the ruling.

"The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online," the front page notice read.