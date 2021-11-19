Meghan Markle Recalls Her Andie MacDowell-Inspired Childhood Haircut: 'I Was Obsessed'

"Everyone forgot to tell me, 'You have ethnic hair,' " Meghan Markle said on The Ellen Degeneres Show, as she looked back on her childhood haircut, inspired by Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral

Meghan Markle is opening up about some of her first beauty inspirations.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, recounted how Andie MacDowell inspired her childhood haircut — and how it turned into "a real bummer" — during her Thursday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I was 10 or 11 maybe. The reason my hair looked like that back then was because I was obsessed with Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral, and all I wanted was that perfect curly little haircut," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "So I asked my mom, and we went to the hairdresser and got it, and on that first day I was like, 'This is amazing! I look like Andie MacDowell.'

"And then it was as though everyone forgot to tell me, 'You have ethnic hair, you are not going to look like Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral,' and that's what it ended up evolving into. And I went to school, and they said I looked like Krusty the Clown from The Simpsons. It was a real bummer," Markle explained.

Markle had her own line of hair accessories as a kid, previously recounting another childhood memory of her first business venture. When she was "8 or 9," she sold homemade scrunchies for around $5.

"I remember the feeling of knowing that I had done something, I had invested in myself and done this labor and been compensated for it," she said at the The New York Times DealBook Online Summit earlier this month. "There's a sense of pride that comes from that."

