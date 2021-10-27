In her first appearance since her visit to New York, Meghan appeared on a YouTube story series — and gave the closest look yet at her book inspired by Prince Harry and their son Archie

Meghan Markle Is Back to Her Beloved Bench in New Video from California Garden

Meghan Markle is sharing a deep-dive of her children's book with the world.

The Duchess of Sussex was a guest on Brightly Storytime, reading her children's book The Bench, which was inspired by Prince Harry and their son Archie, in a YouTube video. She's dressed casually in jeans and a button-up white shirt — similar to the outfit she sported at her couple debut with Prince Harry at the 2018 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her first appearance since her trip to New York City with Prince Harry last month, she looks relaxed in a lush garden, surrounded by the outdoor sounds of birds chirping and wind blowing. The couple relocated to California last year with Archie, now 2, before welcoming their daughter Lili in June.

The mom of two, 40, kicks off the video by introducing herself — "I'm Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex" — while seated outside. "I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son, Archie, and then turned it into a book so you could enjoy it too," she said.

Meghan also shares that illustrator Christian Robinson worked with watercolors at her request to create the book's images, which are seen on the video as Meghan reads the story.

After completing the book, Meghan says, "Now I hope you're able to go and find your own special bench, or chair or a little quiet nook — just a place that means something to you that you can share with someone you love."

Meghan has recently been sharing her book with children around the country. In addition to reading it aloud for a group of Harlem school children during the visit to New York City last month, the Assistance League of L.A. shared in a tweet on Tuesday that each student was gifted with a copy of The Bench. They added that the children were "overjoyed" and shared photos of the excited students holding their books.

Meghan and Prince Harry, 37, have volunteered at the preschool before, including in September 2020 when they helped plant flowers and vegetables, including petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash, sweet peas and more, in the garden.

Meghan dedicated the book to Prince Harry and Archie: "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump," the dedication in the book reads, written in Meghan's recognizable calligraphy-inspired penmanship.