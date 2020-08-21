This isn't the first time Prince Harry has commented about his age!

See Meghan Markle's Response When Prince Harry Says He's 'Way Too Old'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping up with the young leaders of the world.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex virtually met with leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust who are working to make digital media a force for good. Towards the end of the 30-minute call, Prince Harry encouraged the activists to continue their work to end the negativity and hate that spreads online, joking that he felt he was already "way too old" at 35.

"I love that fact that you're all so well connected as well. That's why this platform was created — to bind you guys together. To use that thinking, that awareness, that self awareness that you guys have to be able to make the world a better place," Harry said. "I say 'you' — I want to include us, but I already feel as I'm way too old..."

"You've got to stop," Meghan, who is 39, replied. "We're not old!"

"But it's true," Harry said. "This is the world you guys are going to inherit."

Meghan quickly added, "And Archie!"

"And Archie," Harry repeated. "It's on all of us collectively to make the world a better place...and we are."

This isn't the first time Prince Harry commented on his age while talking to young activists who are part of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. During a July call focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement, Harry said, "Guys, I'm aging. I'm 35 already."

"That's not aging," Meghan shot back with a laugh.

"It is aging compared to these guys," Harry said.

After stepping down from their senior royal roles, the couple has relocated to the U.S. After spending months in Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, they purchased their first home about 95 miles north in Santa Barbara.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the move marks a "pivotal moment" for Meghan, Prince Harry and their 1-year-old son, Archie.