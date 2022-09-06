Meghan Markle Shares Prince Harry's Reaction to People Saying She Was 'Lucky' That He 'Chose' Her

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling are smashing stereotypes.

Meghan, 41, welcomed the 43-year-old actress, writer and producer to the third episode of her Archetypes podcast Tuesday, titled "The Stigma of Singleton." The pair broke down the sexist definitions of "spinster" and "old maid," also addressing the age-old, gendered pressure for women to marry. During the conversation, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the jabs she navigated when her relationship with Prince Harry began.

Unpacking the title of Kaling's 2015 memoir Why Not Me?, in which The Office alum writes about the desire to be cherished, Meghan said she had her "own experience" with the same sentiment.

"When I started dating my husband, we became engaged and everyone was just like, 'Oh my god, you're so lucky! He chose you!' " Meghan said of the gravity of marrying a member of the royal family.

"And at a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you're like, 'Well, I chose him too,' " she continued. "But thankfully, I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going, 'They've got it all wrong. I'm the lucky one, 'cause you chose me.' "

Meghan said the comments implying that she was lucky to be loved still stung.

"It's gendered and it's archetyped and it's stereotyped… 'You're so lucky,' " she explained. "And it just feeds into this idea that you're waiting for someone to tell you that you're good enough, as opposed to knowing that you're good enough on your own."

Meghan and Prince Harry, 37, began dating in July 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2017. The couple wed in a fairy-tale ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and went on to welcome two children: son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.

While exclusively speaking to PEOPLE at the Invictus Games in April, Prince Harry said he couldn't imagine life without his wife.

"I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything," he said.

