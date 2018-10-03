Meghan Markle Had the Cutest Reaction to a Fan Complimenting Her Mom, Doria Ragland

Doria Ragland is accumulating a fan club herself — and daughter Meghan Markle is her biggest supporter!

Royal fan Jennifer, who goes by @LadySassington on Twitter, was on-hand for Meghan and Prince Harry‘s first joint visit to Sussex on Wednesday. And of all the things she could have said to the Duchess of Sussex during her quick face-to-face time, she used the opportunity to praise Doria.

“Please tell your mom I love her,” Jennifer told Meghan while shaking her hand.

“Oh, I will!” the royal replied with a smile. “We have that in common, don’t we?”

“I regret nothing,” Jennifer captioned a video of the exchange on Twitter, adding the hashtags #QueenDoria, #MyDuchess, #OurDuchess and #SussexSquad.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Doria recently joined Prince Harry in accompanying Meghan to Kensington Palace for a celebration marking the publication of Together: Our Community Cookbook, which the Duchess of Sussex helped create to benefit those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. Doria met members of the Hubb Community Kitchen and beamed as Meghan spoke about how the women welcomed her.

Doria told guests she was “head over heels” about her daughter’s accomplishment.

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sept. 2018 BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Meghan also had her mom’s support at her royal wedding in May, spending the night with her at the Cliveden House Hotel beforehand then riding together to Windsor Castle for the big walk down the aisle.

RELATED: How Meghan Markle’s Mom Is Stepping into Royal Life — While Kate’s Mom Stays Behind the Scenes

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle Richard Heathcote/Getty

“Meghan draws a lot of strength from her mother. Doria is classy, chic and confident, but not unapproachable,” Meghan’s longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin previously told PEOPLE. “I definitely feel Meghan gets a lot of that from her mother.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Had the Ultimate Proud Mom Moment at the Palace: I’m “Head Over Heels”

Doria has also gained some A-list friends, such as Oprah Winfrey.

The TV icon, 64, cleared up any potential misgivings about the duo’s hangout after Doria was spotted leaving her home carrying a few bags.

“She said, ‘I love kumquats,’ and I said, ‘I have a kumquat tree! You want some kumquats?’ So it was a basket of kumquats, people,” Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight in June. “For all of the people who said I am getting her gifts and I’m trying to bribe her for an interview, they were kumquats. If kumquats can get you an interview, I’m all for it!”

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Winfrey also the Los Angeles-based social worker and yoga instructor to do yoga at her California home.

“She’s great at yoga, so I said, ‘Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn,’ ” the media mogul continued. “So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch.”