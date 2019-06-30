See Meghan Markle's Surprised Reaction to Yankees' Custom Gift for Archie: 'That Is Incredible'

The New York Yankees didn’t just win the first regular-season MLB game played in Europe on Saturday, they also won the approval of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

Ahead of the big game, the first in a two-game series, the royal couple paid a visit to the team to wish them good luck.

As a token of their appreciation, manager Aaron Boone presented the new parents with a sweet gift for their 7-week-old son Archie, who was not present for the outing.

“We want to congratulate you on the birth of your child and also present you with what we thought was a pretty cool gift. It’s for Archie,” Boone told the royal couple, before presenting them with a custom jersey with Archie’s name stitched on the back as well as the number 19 — a nod to the year the youngster was born.

As soon as she first saw the gift, Meghan gasped and put her hand over her mouth as she took it all in.

“You guys have beaten next door’s present,” Harry playfully remarked, referring to the onesie the royal couple had been given by the Boston Red Sox.

“This is incredible. Thank you,” the mother of one added.

Image zoom Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Image zoom (L-R) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance with Prince Harry at First-Ever MLB Game in London

Although both Meghan and Harry decided to wear black to the game, which suggested they weren’t outwardly rooting for either team, the American-born royal has been seen in the past rocking a Yankees cap.

Harry also has a special bond to New York City, having thrown out the ceremonial first pitch while attending a New York Mets game in 2010.

Nothing but the best for Baby Archie. pic.twitter.com/G1q5swI9j4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2019

In reference to the one-of-a-kind gift, the Yankees would go on to post several photos from Harry and Meghan’s visit, captioning the shots, “Nothing but the best for Baby Archie.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In addition to visiting with the two teams ahead of the game, the couple also watched as a few Invictus Games competitors threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“I’m so glad they didn’t ask me to do it!” Meghan was heard telling them.

Image zoom (L-R) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tim Ireland/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom (L-R) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tim Ireland/AP/Shutterstock

Although the couple was all smiles at the baseball game, the pair hadn’t gotten much sleep beforehand.

While attending a reception where they met athletes of the Invictus Games, an organization Harry founded in 2014 for injured servicemen and women that was a charity partner at Saturday’s London Series, the pair met with Bianca Rainbow-Jones and her 9-month old daughter named Raphaella, who was being a bit fussy.

“We talked babies! They said, ‘We’ve just left [the screaming] – we had that about an hour before we came here!’ ” Rainbow-Jones said, sharing that Harry had revealed he and his wife had pulled an all-nighter trying to put Archie to bed.

“Harry said they had a sleepless night,” added Rainbow-Jones, who was there to support her husband, Nathan Jones, an Air Force service member.