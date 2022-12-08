Meghan Markle Says She 'Rarely Wore Color' as Working Royal to 'Blend In' with Royal Family

Meghan Markle is sharing insight into the strategic style choices she made as a senior working royal.

In episode three of Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about her discreet sense of style while living in the U.K. Meghan became a senior working royal after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, and said she didn't want to stand out when photographed with the rest of the royal family.

"Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that," she said in a sit-down with Netflix cameras, wearing a lavender sweater and silk skirt.

"To my understanding, you could never wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth] if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family," she added, alluding to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.

"So I was like, 'Well, what's a color that they'll probably never wear?' Camel, beige, white," she continued, as photos flashed of her in a tan wrap coat during her first Sandringham Christmas. "So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I'm not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and me not doing everything I could to fit in. I don't want to embarrass the family."

Now it seems as if Meghan is embracing a more colorful wardrobe. Netflix shared behind-the-scenes footage of Meghan's fitting for the bright red Carolina Herrera gown she wore to the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City in November 2021.

"Please tell me you're getting that," Harry said to the camera, watching a team help his wife into the voluminous number, as someone offscreen said the bright shade was "amazing."

The six-episode Harry & Meghan docuseries comes from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, whose previous celebrity-focused features include Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone? and Becoming Cousteau.

According to Netflix, "the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other," the statement said.

Volume one of Harry & Meghan is now streaming. Volume twos premieres next Thursday, Dec. 15.