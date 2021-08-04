Meghan Markle's Wisest Words on the Power of Girls and Women

To celebrate the mother of two turning 40, reflect on some of her deepest thoughts on feminism

By Maura Hohman and Stephanie Petit
August 04, 2021 01:00 PM

Credit: GEOFF PUGH/AFP via Getty Images

"You draw your own box. You introduce yourself as who you are … You create the identity you want for yourself."

"I'm More Than an Other" essay for ELLE UK

 

Credit: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty

"You are complete with or without a partner. You are enough just as you are."

The Tig, her former lifestyle website

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

"You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women."

Create & Cultivate 2016 conference keynote speech

Credit: Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty

"We just need to be kinder to ourselves. If we treated ourselves the way we treated our best friend, can you imagine how much better off we would be?"

BT TV interview in 2015

"There's nothing threatening about a woman coming up to the same level, it's our safety in numbers. Men are part of the conversation … my husband certainly is!" 

International Women's Day 2019

Credit: The Duchess of Sussex

"I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning [feminism] as part of his own self-identification. That there's no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

In conversation with Gloria Steinem in 2020

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister. I am here with you, and I am here for you."

Visiting the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2019

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

"It's not just about girls going to school and becoming smart girls — it's knowing that those smart girls become influential women, and that ends up changing the world for the better."

International Women's Day 2019

