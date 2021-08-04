Meghan Markle's Wisest Words on the Power of Girls and Women
To celebrate the mother of two turning 40, reflect on some of her deepest thoughts on feminism
"You draw your own box. You introduce yourself as who you are … You create the identity you want for yourself."
—"I'm More Than an Other" essay for ELLE UK
"You are complete with or without a partner. You are enough just as you are."
"You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women."
"We just need to be kinder to ourselves. If we treated ourselves the way we treated our best friend, can you imagine how much better off we would be?"
"There's nothing threatening about a woman coming up to the same level, it's our safety in numbers. Men are part of the conversation … my husband certainly is!"
"I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning [feminism] as part of his own self-identification. That there's no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."
"On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister. I am here with you, and I am here for you."
—Visiting the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2019
"It's not just about girls going to school and becoming smart girls — it's knowing that those smart girls become influential women, and that ends up changing the world for the better."