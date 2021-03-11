"She's always been warm and inviting and welcoming," Meghan said of Queen Elizabeth

See the Private Moment Meghan Markle Described in Oprah Interview When the Queen Shared Her Blanket

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth's touching moment was caught on camera.

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan spoke about how the 94-year-old monarch acted like a grandmother during their first joint outing in Cheshire one month after Meghan married Prince Harry.

"We were in the car going between engagements, and she has a blanket that sits across knees for warmth, and it was chilly," Meghan said. "She was like, 'Meghan, come on.' And she put it over my knees as well."

"It made me think of my grandmother," the Duchess of Sussex continued. "She's always been warm and inviting and welcoming."

In a clip shared on Twitter by NowThis, the previously unseen moment shows Meghan and the Queen getting into the car. The monarch then places the blanket on her lap before offering a side to Meghan, drawing cheers from the watching crowd.

Queen Elizabeth similarly shared her blanket during a March 2019 outing with granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton. Leaving their first-ever joint engagement at the Strand campus of King's College in London, the two women sat in the backseat of the car — and were photographed sharing a blue blanket across both of their laps.

Meghan, 39, said she "really loved" being in the Queen's company, even if her first encounter was a little daunting. On the way to their first meeting, Prince Harry asked Meghan if she knew how to curtsy.

"I thought genuinely that that was what happened outside. I thought that was part of the fanfare," Meghan said. "I didn't think that's what happens inside, and I was like 'Well, it's your grandmother.' And he goes, 'It's the Queen.' "

She continued, "And that was really the first moment that the penny dropped. And I learned very quickly, right in front of the house. We just practiced and then walked in."

Despite their exit from royal life, Prince Harry said that his bond with Queen Elizabeth is strong.

"I have spoken more with my grandmother in the last year than I have done in many, many years," he said. "My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and a good understanding."