Meghan Markle Takes Purse Cues From Queen Elizabeth! What’s Inside Their Handbags?

Queen Elizabeth is never seen without her trusty purse, and now her future granddaughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, seems to be following in her handbag-toting footsteps!

The monarch’s bag of choice is Launer London — and she has reportedly owned more than 200 Launer handbags over the years. The Queen’s loyalty to the brand began in 1968, when designer Sam Launer sent her a bag.

The Queen’s preferred bag style has a longer handle to ease the process of handshaking — a tip Meghan has seemed to notice as well.

Time will tell what Markle’s go-to purse brand will be, but for her first official royal appearance, she carried a burgundy leather tote from Strathberry. The cream handles and navy detailing made for the perfect accessory to her winter look.

But what’s inside their prized purses? This age-old question has so stymied the 91-year-old monarch’s subjects that it even inspired a 2007 book, What’s in the Queen’s Handbag? And Other Royal Secrets, by Phil Dampier and Ashley Walton.

“She may have had a small camera in it, as she likes to take impromptu snaps,” Dampier previously told PEOPLE. “She will have perhaps had her glasses in there, or her sunglasses in there if she was going out in the garden.”

She’s also rumored to include a small mirror, lipstick, mints and a pen in her bag. And on Sundays, a £5 or £10 note for the church collection plate.

“She would feel lost without it,” he adds. “It’s her most valued possession and a valuable tool. The Queen would never go anywhere without her handbag. The only time she might not have it by her side is when she is in a completely relaxed environment, like up at Balmoral, and she’s out driving or something.”

As for what’s inside Meghan’s bag, it’s likely a few of her favorite beauty products. Markle loves Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiance Perfecting Pen ($42, sephora.com), which she told Beauty Banter is easy to blend and compact enough for on-the-go use. And she swears by the lash-boosting mascara Revitalash ($24, dermstore.com), which she may have carried with her for touch-ups throughout the day. She’s also rarely without sunglasses. She worea pair of Finlay & Co. shades during her appearance at the Invictus Games in September.