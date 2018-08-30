Meghan Markle is heading back in front of the camera!

The Duchess of Sussex has taken part in a major new documentary series for the first time since becoming a royal.

Meghan, 37, is featured along with husband Prince Harry, 33, and other members of the royal family in a film about Queen Elizabeth and the Commonwealth – the family of nations linked to the U.K.

Meghan takes part in “a conversation, a stand-up chat” for the film, Queen of the World, which airs over two parts on ITV next month, a palace source says.

Two members of the royal family, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne have given formal “sit down” interviews, a royal source adds. Meghan, Harry, the Prince Charles and Prince William all appear as the show promises to feature “behind-the-scenes moments with the Sovereign and other members of the Royal Family,” a statement from ITV says.

While ITV has not confirmed the details of Meghan’s role in the film, ITV News’ royal correspondent Chris Ship says she is set to discuss her wedding dress and her early interactions with the Commonwealth. Meghan’s wedding veil celebrated the Commonwealth by having the flowers of each of the 53 countries embroidered on it.

The documentary series airs in September – just before Harry and Meghan head to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga on their first official tour of Commonwealth nations.

“As the family and world leaders discuss the importance of the Commonwealth to the Queen, the series will document the way in which she passes her knowledge and experience to the younger generations,” the ITV statement adds.

Jo Clinton-Davis, Controller of Factual and Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment adds, “The Queen is a unique figure on the world stage, with a huge depth of experience having met more global leaders than any previous British monarch and serving longer than all of them. This film is a rare opportunity to see Her Majesty up close and behind the scenes in this role, which means so much to her and has been so significant for Britain and the Commonwealth.”

Nicolas Kent, Creative Director for Oxford Films and Executive Producer for Queen of the World, said: “The Queen is the most well-travelled monarch in history and it’s been fascinating to see how she has passed on her experience to the younger generations of the royal family. With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about to embark on their first Commonwealth Tour to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific exactly sixty-five years after the Queen’s first Commonwealth Tour, this series could not be more timely.”

There is also a book, by writer and producer Robert Hardman, being published around the same time.