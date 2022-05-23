The sisters-in-law are always effortlessly chic as they cheer their husbands from the sidelines

Meghan Markle Puts an American Spin on Polo Style — How Her Look Compares to Kate Middleton's

Meghan Duchess of Sussex with a girlfriend at Prince Harry's polo match in Carpenteria, California Meghan Markle at Prince Harry's polo match, Carpenteria, California, USA - 22 May 2022 The 40-year old Duchess of Sussex wore an outfit reminiscent of the one Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman at a Polo Match. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex with a girlfriend at Prince Harry's polo match in Carpenteria, California Meghan Markle at Prince Harry's polo match, Carpenteria, California, USA - 22 May 2022 The 40-year old Duchess of Sussex wore an outfit reminiscent of the one Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman at a Polo Match. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England.

Meghan Markle is putting her own style stamp on polo fashion — and it's distinct from her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who has long been a fixture on the sidelines.

While the Duchess of Cambridge goes country chic in flowy florals or dresses down in jeans, the Duchess of Sussex opts for her signature contemporary style with a touch of Hollywood glamour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, Meghan channeled Julia Roberts' iconic Pretty Woman look when she stepped out in a black-and-white polka dot blouse and white shorts to attend Prince Harry's latest match at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California. She accessorized with a black wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and bright red lipstick.

For her own polo outings, Kate can often be seen in casual sundresses. For a memorable charity match in 2018 in the English countryside, Kate wore a light blue sleeveless dress from Zara.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England. Kate Middleton in 2018 | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Earlier this month, Meghan wore a monochrome look for another one of Harry's matches, pairing a white button-down blouse with white summer shorts.

Harry recently started competing at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, not far from the couple's Montecito home. Prince Harry's team — Los Padres, which means the fathers/parents in Spanish — took home the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy after Sunday's event.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Backgrid

At a polo game in 2015, Kate kept it casual in blue jeans and a striped blue and white shirt as she cheered on William from the sidelines with a young Prince George.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England. Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton in 2015 | Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Kate and Meghan have also taken on the duty of presenting their husbands with prizes at the end of their charity matches. On Sunday, Meghan congratulated Harry with a sweet kiss on the lips. After realizing some of her red lipstick had rubbed off, she gave his lips a quick wipe.

Prince Harry plays polo with his Team Las Padres and they win the Lisle Nixon Memorial cup by a score of 14 to 10 at the Santa Barbara Polo Club. Later Meghan Markle presents the trophy to the team and kisses each teammate on both cheeks before French kissing Harry and then wiping the lipstick off his face. Later Meghan is seen forcibly grabbing Harry's arm and pushing his back to keep moving out of there. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: BACKGRID

After William's team won in 2011, Kate presented her husband with a trophy and gave him a peck on the cheek.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge celebrate after Williams' team won the Foundation Polo Challenge at the Santa Barbara Racquet and Polo Club on July 9, 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. The event benefits the American Friends of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry, a charity which supports disadvantaged children, conservation and sustainable development, veterans and military families. Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

While Kate often brings her three children along to William's polo matches, Meghan and Harry have yet to bring along their two children, 3-year-old Archie and Lilibet, who turns 1 on June 4.

The sisters-in-law did have one memorable polo playdate with their children in 2018, just two months after Archie was born.

Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex And Archie Attends King Power Royal Charity Polo Day Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton | Credit: SplashNews.com

Kate, who wore a flowing pink dress and her go-to Castañer espadrilles, held Prince Louis in her arms, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte played nearby.