Meghan Markle Puts an American Spin on Polo Style — How Her Look Compares to Kate Middleton's
Meghan Markle is putting her own style stamp on polo fashion — and it's distinct from her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who has long been a fixture on the sidelines.
While the Duchess of Cambridge goes country chic in flowy florals or dresses down in jeans, the Duchess of Sussex opts for her signature contemporary style with a touch of Hollywood glamour.
On Sunday, Meghan channeled Julia Roberts' iconic Pretty Woman look when she stepped out in a black-and-white polka dot blouse and white shorts to attend Prince Harry's latest match at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California. She accessorized with a black wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and bright red lipstick.
For her own polo outings, Kate can often be seen in casual sundresses. For a memorable charity match in 2018 in the English countryside, Kate wore a light blue sleeveless dress from Zara.
Earlier this month, Meghan wore a monochrome look for another one of Harry's matches, pairing a white button-down blouse with white summer shorts.
Harry recently started competing at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, not far from the couple's Montecito home. Prince Harry's team — Los Padres, which means the fathers/parents in Spanish — took home the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy after Sunday's event.
At a polo game in 2015, Kate kept it casual in blue jeans and a striped blue and white shirt as she cheered on William from the sidelines with a young Prince George.
Kate and Meghan have also taken on the duty of presenting their husbands with prizes at the end of their charity matches. On Sunday, Meghan congratulated Harry with a sweet kiss on the lips. After realizing some of her red lipstick had rubbed off, she gave his lips a quick wipe.
After William's team won in 2011, Kate presented her husband with a trophy and gave him a peck on the cheek.
While Kate often brings her three children along to William's polo matches, Meghan and Harry have yet to bring along their two children, 3-year-old Archie and Lilibet, who turns 1 on June 4.
The sisters-in-law did have one memorable polo playdate with their children in 2018, just two months after Archie was born.
Kate, who wore a flowing pink dress and her go-to Castañer espadrilles, held Prince Louis in her arms, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte played nearby.
Meghan was California chic in a khaki green V-neck linen midi dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez as she cheered Harry on under the shade of a tree with Archie in her arms.