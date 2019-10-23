Meghan Markle’s Purple Aritzia Dress May Be Sold Out, but We Found 5 That Are Just as Cute

Meghan Markle attended the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall in London wearing a regal purple midi dress, further proving that this fall, bold colors are here to stay. The divine ultra-violet hue of her $50 Aritzia dress (another royal rewear!) is just one of the many shades of purple that fashionistas and celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Cardi B, and even Meghan’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, are loving this season.

Of course, seeing The Duchess of Sussex step out recycling such a gorgeous colored frock only furthers our desire to rock a vibrant purple dress, too. Unfortunately, just like everything Meghan steps out wearing, her exact Aritzia dress is already sold out. But because we’re so obsessed with her bold color choice for fall, we went ahead and picked out five gorgeous lookalikes to snag her style. From a cute button-down dress with pockets to a beautiful off-the-shoulder number to an ultra-flattering wrap style, these dresses are sure to become your new go-to’s for the season.

But don’t stress, you don’t need a royal budget in order to get her look. The five pretty purple dresses we’ve picked out start at just $13, so you can snag Meghan’s look without breaking the bank. If you can’t marry a prince and become a royal, you may as well dress like one right?

Scroll down to shop our favorite purple dresses for fall inspired by Meghan Markle now.

Buy It! Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Short Sleeve High Low Cocktail Skater Dress, $12.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Buy It! KILIG Long Sleeve Button Down Dress with Pockets, $17.88–$24.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Donna Morgan Crepe Faux Wrap with Flutter Sleeve, $60.18 (orig. $118); zappos.com

Buy It! Elloquii Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress, $99.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Jersey Fit and Flare Dress, $125; bloomingdales.com