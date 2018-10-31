Meghan Markle Posted This Cheeky Pic During Her Secret Halloween Visit from Prince Harry in 2016!

Meghan Markle Instagram
Erin Hill
October 31, 2018 04:43 PM

It’s a very royal Halloween with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Now that she’s officially a royal, the Duchess of Sussex may not be celebrating Halloween with the same fanfare, but the holiday does mark a fun milestone in the royal couple’s relationship.

Back in 2016, when Meghan and Harry had just been dating for a few months, Harry made a secret trip on Halloween to visit his then new-girlfriend in Toronto, where she was busy filming Suits.

With their relationship still under wraps, Meghan posted a cheeky photo of herself in a cozy open-knit grey cardigan with a festive jack-o-lantern covering her face and posted it to her now-deleted Instagram. “Happy Halloween, friends #Halloween #pumpkin,” she wrote in the caption.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
REX/Shutterstock

She didn’t reveal a photo credit, but since Harry was visiting her that weekend, the prince could have been behind the fun photo!

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan deleted all her personal social media accounts in January 2018, just a couple months after the couple’s engagement.

But the new royal seems to be making a social media comeback. She and Harry both shared photos that they took during their recent royal tour Down Under on the official Kensington Palace social media accounts, which they share with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Harry even shared his very first Instagram Story.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.