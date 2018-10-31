Meghan Markle Posted This Cheeky Pic During Her Secret Halloween Visit from Prince Harry in 2016!

It’s a very royal Halloween with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Now that she’s officially a royal, the Duchess of Sussex may not be celebrating Halloween with the same fanfare, but the holiday does mark a fun milestone in the royal couple’s relationship.

Back in 2016, when Meghan and Harry had just been dating for a few months, Harry made a secret trip on Halloween to visit his then new-girlfriend in Toronto, where she was busy filming Suits.

With their relationship still under wraps, Meghan posted a cheeky photo of herself in a cozy open-knit grey cardigan with a festive jack-o-lantern covering her face and posted it to her now-deleted Instagram. “Happy Halloween, friends #Halloween #pumpkin,” she wrote in the caption.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

She didn’t reveal a photo credit, but since Harry was visiting her that weekend, the prince could have been behind the fun photo!

Meghan deleted all her personal social media accounts in January 2018, just a couple months after the couple’s engagement.

But the new royal seems to be making a social media comeback. She and Harry both shared photos that they took during their recent royal tour Down Under on the official Kensington Palace social media accounts, which they share with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Harry even shared his very first Instagram Story.