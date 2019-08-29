All About Princess Diana and Meghan Markle's Royal Christening Couch Connection

Have a royal seat!

Prince Harry and his son Archie Harrison had very different christenings, with Meghan Markle and Harry opted to have an unusually small christening for their first child at Queen Elizabeth‘s private chapel at Windsor Castle. But at least one element remained the same.

Just like Princess Diana and Prince Charles did for Harry’s christening in 1984, Meghan and Harry posed for portraits on the famous green sofa of Windsor Castle. According to the Royal Collection Trust, the gilded mahogany couch was part of the furniture supplied to King George IV between 1827 and 1829 for the library, which is now the castle’s Green Drawing Room. It is upholstered with green silk damask, and the sofa’s arms are carved with lotus leaves. As a finishing touch, carved lions’ feet serve as the front legs.

The sofa, along with the rest of the room, was badly damaged when Windsor Castle caught on fire in 1992. New silk in the original pattern was woven for walls, curtains and upholstery of the furniture.

Both Diana and Meghan posed for the official portraits sitting on the couch while holding their sons on their laps. While Harry took a seat next to his wife and baby boy, for Harry’s christening Charles perched himself on the sofa’s arm, with Prince William and a stern-faced Queen Elizabeth taking seats on the couch.

This isn’t the first time the couch has appeared in official portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it can also be seen in photos from Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding!

In a snap also taken in Windsor Castle’s Green Drawing Room featuring the adorable bridal party, Harry takes a seat on the sofa while Meghan sits on the floor in front of him. Their bridesmaids and page boys — including nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte! — gather around the centerpiece and flash smiles for photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

The sofa wasn’t the only reminder of Princess Diana at Archie’s christening — in a sweet tribute, Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, were also in attendance at Archie’s christening. They stood between Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Prince William for the official family portrait.

The intimate gathering was attended by around 25 close family members and friends, which also included Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as well as William’s wife, Kate Middleton.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment,” they captioned a sweet Instagram post. “Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”