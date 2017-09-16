Meghan Markle Used the Same Makeup Artist as Princess Diana for Her Vanity Fair Cover Shoot

When Meghan Markle shot her October 2017 cover for Vanity Fair, she took a cue from a cue from her boyfriend Prince Harry‘s late mother Princess Diana.

Markle’s makeup (she wore Chanel products and Rimmel London nail enamel) was done by Mary Greenwell, the same artist who did Diana’s face for her now-iconic Vanity Fair shoot in 1997 with Mario Testino as well as her 1991 Vogue cover.

Greenwell shared the cover shot on Instagram, calling the experience was “such a lovely day.”

The neutral, low-key makeup look for the shoot was important to Markle, who has been frustrated in the past by her freckles being covered up or airbrushed. She even told Vanity Fair photographer Peter Lindbergh: “I am so excited to work with you because I know we will finally be able to see my freckles!”

RELATED: Could Meghan Markle Be Called The Duchess Of Sussex If She Marries Prince Harry?

Markle also spoke about her romance with Prince Harry for the first time publicly in the interview, saying the two were a “couple” and “in love.”

“I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time,” said the Suits star. “This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”