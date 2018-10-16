Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Jewelry on First Royal Outing Since Pregnancy Announcement

Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana on her first public appearance with Prince Harry since her pregnancy announcement on Monday.

Following the news that they’re expecting their first child this spring, Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, were photographed out in Sydney, Australia after arriving Sunday as part of their first royal tour.

For the outing, Meghan opted for a fitted white sleeveless dress by Australian designer Karen Gee. She paired the timeless look with a pair of butterfly earrings previously worn by Princess Diana, according to fan account Meghan’s Mirror, during a trip to Canada on May 3, 1986 — a year after she gave birth to Harry.

The fan account also pointed out that Meghan was spotted in Diana’s gold bracelet, which Diana wore while visiting the Lord Gage Centre for Old People, a Guinness Trust Home, in Newham, East London in 1990.

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana Phil Noble - Pool/Getty; Georges De Keerle/Getty

This wouldn’t be the first time the former Suits actress honored the late princess.

For Meghan and Prince Harry‘s wedding reception on May 19, Meghan wore Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring on her right hand as she stepped out in a custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress.

Diana famously wore the emerald cut Aquamarine stunner to an auction of her own clothes at Christie’s in 1997. The jewel is part of a set — the other piece is an aquamarine bracelet, where it’s connected by five strands of pearls. She wore both to a gala dinner in Australia in 1996.

Meghan Markle Phil Noble - Pool/Getty

Princess Diana Tim Graham/Getty

After touching down in Sydney, Meghan and Harry attended a welcome reception at Admiralty House where they were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan, 37, said in PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show Off Baby Skills While Meeting Koalas and Joeys on Zoo Visit!

The royal couple will spend 16 days touring Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.