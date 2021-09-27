Before an important engagement with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle clutched the Dior Lady D-Lite styled after one of her late mother-in-law's go-to handbags

Meghan Markle Carried the Memory of Prince Diana During Her Global Citizen Appearance with Prince Harry

After a joint appearance at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park on Saturday, Meghan was spotted holding the Dior Lady D-Lite handbag, a take one of the go-to bags favored by Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Originally called the Chouchou (French for "favorite"), the bag was designed in 1994 and was given to Diana in 1995 by French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac's wife Bernadette, according to Editorialist.

The princess soon snapped up the bag in several colors and, fittingly, carried it with her during one of her own trips to New York when she attended the 1996 Met Gala. In fact, Di loved the bag so much, its name was changed to the Lady Dior bag that same year, per Vogue.

As for the bag Meghan, 40, had in hand on Saturday, it was a Lady D-Lite bag, which the fashion house introduced in 2019. While maintaining the same silhouette as the classic Lady Dior, the D-Lite has the additional feature of a reversible and removable shoulder strap that makes its slightly sportier and more versatile than the classic pocketbook shape — a bag for the royal on the go, if you will.

The Dior bag wasn't Meghan's only sartorial homage to her mother-in-law over the weekend. She was also wearing Diana's gold Cartier Tank Française watch on Saturday.

Meghan has been seen wearing the accessory several times in recent years, though intriguingly Prince William was the original recipient of the watch after Diana's death in 1997. Twelve years later, he swapped heirlooms with Harry for a very important occasion indeed — he wanted to propose to then-girlfriend Kate Middleton with the sapphire and diamond ring that had originally been handed down to Harry.

