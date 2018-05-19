Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana by Wearing Her Aquamarine Ring for Wedding Reception

Meghan Markle is remembering Princess Diana in a very special way.

The new Duchess of Sussex, 36, stepped out with husband Prince Harry after their royal wedding in a custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress in “lily white.”

The couple exchanged rings at the altar at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, but Meghan debuted a new piece of jewelry while on her way to their evening wedding reception.

PEOPLE confirms Meghan wore Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring on her right hand which was visible while she waved at photographers as she sat in the silver-blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero Harry was driving.

Diana famously wore the emerald cut Aquamarine stunner to an auction of her own clothes at Christie’s in 1997. The jewel is part of a set — the other piece is an aquamarine bracelet, where it’s connected by five strands of pearls. She wore both to a gala dinner in Australia in 1996.

Eva Hartling, the vice president of Maison Birks — Meghan’s favorite brand — tells PEOPLE she expected the bride to wear something blue during her wedding ceremony but thought the sweet touch was perfect.

“I thought she could have gone with something blue with a piece of jewelry for example in her first look, but we saw it in her second look with her ring belonging to Diana,” says Hartling. “I think that was symbolic.”

Fans on Twitter speculated the ring was a gift from Harry from his late mother’s jewelry collection.

Meghan’s reception dress featured high halter neck and sexy open back. She added custom satin Aquazurra shoes featuring nude mesh detailing and baby blue-painted soles.

She also changed up her hairstyle — and hair stylist — turning to George Northwood to create her effortless updo, after go-to Hollywood stylist Serge Normant created her bridal hair moment for the ceremony.

For his part, Prince Harry looked dapper as ever in a classic tuxedo.

Meghan once said that Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s bridal look was “everything goals” and she appears to have taken notes from the late star with her own elegant and effortless bridal style.

The two tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in St. George’s Chapel on Saturday.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Charles had a special role in the service, escorting Meghan down the aisle after it was confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, couldn’t attend the wedding.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds will climb into the Ascot Landau carriage from the Royal Mews to take them on their first horse-drawn journey through the streets of Windsor.

The pair began dating in July 2016 after meeting on a blind date and were first revealed as a couple in October 2016. During their high-speed, long-distance courtship, Harry and Meghan spent time together at each other’s respective homes in London and Toronto, where Markle filmed Suits. The seventh season of the USA legal drama was Meghan’s last.