Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Joining Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't attend a star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
Ahead of Saturday night's event — featuring performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and more — a list of expected attendees was released, which did not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who traveled to the U.K. from California for the weekend of festivities to mark the Queen's historic 70-year reign.
Members of the royal family attending the show include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate Middleton; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn; Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence; Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; Peter Phillips and his daughters; Zara and Mike Tindall; the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester; the Duke of Kent; Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent and Sarah Chatto and her family.
Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, are celebrating the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet on Saturday. They are spending the special day privately as a family.
Royals marked the occasion on social media, with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Camilla's official accounts sharing birthday tributes to Lili.
The couple is also thought to be introducing Lili to her great-grandmother the Queen for the first time during their visit to the U.K.
Throughout their visit the U.K., Meghan and Prince Harry have not publicly spent time with Harry's immediate family members.
On Friday, the royal family continued the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a service of thanksgiving honoring Queen Elizabeth at St. Paul's Cathedral. Harry and Meghan — who shared the strain they'd experienced within the family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey — arrived ahead of Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. It was the first time the three couples have appeared together in public in more than two years.
As William and Kate made their way to their seats in the front row, there was no eye contact between the couple and Meghan and Harry, who were seated in the second row alongside Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands. When Prince Charles passed by the row with Meghan and Harry, he was photographed looking away.
Following the service, many members of the royal family headed to the Lord Mayor's reception at The Guildhall — however, Meghan and Harry did not attend the lunch on Friday, nor a small family lunch following the Trooping parade on Thursday.
On Thursday, Meghan and Harry joined extended members of the royal family for Trooping the Colour. Since they are no longer senior working royals, they were not invited to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or to take part in a carriage procession during the parade. Instead, they viewed the event alongside other extended members of the royal family from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William participated in the parade on horseback before heading to the balcony appearance to watch a Royal Air Force flypast. Kate and Camilla, however, did spent a short time at the Major General's Office to watch the Horse Guards Parade before making their carriage ride to Buckingham Palace to join the Queen and other senior royals on the balcony.
In a March 2021 interview with Winfrey that highlighted the rift between Meghan and Harry and the royal family, Meghan said that within the family, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [their son Archie's] skin might be when he's born." (The couple later clarified that the comments were not made by Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, or late grandfather, Prince Philip.) In the same interview, Harry also said that his father, Prince Charles, had "stopped taking my calls."