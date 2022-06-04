The concert — featuring Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert and more — is taking place on Meghan and Harry's daughter's first birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Joining Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral

Ahead of Saturday night's event — featuring performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and more — a list of expected attendees was released, which did not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who traveled to the U.K. from California for the weekend of festivities to mark the Queen's historic 70-year reign.

Members of the royal family attending the show include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate Middleton; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn; Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence; Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; Peter Phillips and his daughters; Zara and Mike Tindall; the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester; the Duke of Kent; Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent and Sarah Chatto and her family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, are celebrating the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet on Saturday. They are spending the special day privately as a family.

Royals marked the occasion on social media, with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Camilla's official accounts sharing birthday tributes to Lili.

The couple is also thought to be introducing Lili to her great-grandmother the Queen for the first time during their visit to the U.K.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, (C) leaves at the end of the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral Prince Charles at the service of thanksgiving for the Queen's Jubilee on June 3. | Credit: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout their visit the U.K., Meghan and Prince Harry have not publicly spent time with Harry's immediate family members.

As William and Kate made their way to their seats in the front row, there was no eye contact between the couple and Meghan and Harry, who were seated in the second row alongside Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands. When Prince Charles passed by the row with Meghan and Harry, he was photographed looking away.

Following the service, many members of the royal family headed to the Lord Mayor's reception at The Guildhall — however, Meghan and Harry did not attend the lunch on Friday, nor a small family lunch following the Trooping parade on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

On Thursday, Meghan and Harry joined extended members of the royal family for Trooping the Colour. Since they are no longer senior working royals, they were not invited to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or to take part in a carriage procession during the parade. Instead, they viewed the event alongside other extended members of the royal family from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William participated in the parade on horseback before heading to the balcony appearance to watch a Royal Air Force flypast. Kate and Camilla, however, did spent a short time at the Major General's Office to watch the Horse Guards Parade before making their carriage ride to Buckingham Palace to join the Queen and other senior royals on the balcony.

Prince Harry (C) and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, speak to Zara Tindall (R) at the end of the National Service of Thanksgiving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak with Harry's cousin Zara Tindall after the service of Thanksgiving on June 3. | Credit: TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images