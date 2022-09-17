Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Attend Palace Reception: 'It's for Working Members of the Family'

PEOPLE understands that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially invited to the Buckingham Palace reception on Sunday

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on September 17, 2022 10:02 AM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not join other members of the royal family at a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders traveling to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

PEOPLE understands that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially invited to the event on Sunday, the palace now says the reception is "for working members of the royal family."

Hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the reception will welcome heads of state and official overseas guests who have traveled to London for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday. About 2,000 people are expected to gather at Westminster Abbey for the event.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after a service for the reception of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Saturday evening, Prince Harry will join his seven cousins in standing vigil around Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Westminster Hall, where it has been lying in state and visited by thousands of mourners since Wednesday.

Although it was announced earlier this week that only working members of the royal family who hold military rank would wear their service uniforms for the Queen's funerary events, Prince Harry — who served two tours in Afghanistan during his 10-year career in the British Army — will wear his military regalia for the vigil.

The update comes "at the King's request," according to a palace source, and the decision was made without Prince Harry requesting a change, PEOPLE has learned. The Duke of Sussex was prepared to wear whatever was asked, PEOPLE understands, and his focus is on honoring his grandmother.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looks on as the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II is brought into Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Darren Fletcher - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry, who turned 38 on Thursday, and Meghan, 41, had traveled to Europe from their California home for a series of charity events when Queen Elizabeth died on September 8.

On September 10, Meghan and Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle to view tributes to the late Queen and greet well-wishers. Prince William, who invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate, thought the outing "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source tells PEOPLE.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

The couple were at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday when Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived from Scotland, and they joined members of the royal family on Wednesday for a service at Westminster Hall after Prince Harry joined his father, brother and other family members in a procession through London.

