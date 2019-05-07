Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Weren’t Anxious at All' in Days Leading up to Birth of Royal Baby

New parent nerves? Not for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

“They weren’t anxious at all,” says Meghan’s friend and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin, who visited the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home in the weeks ahead of their new son’s May 6 birth.

“They were hanging out in their backyard, cooking, just going about their daily lives,” Martin tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They’re both very calming personalities. There was no pressure. They were just like, ‘The baby will come when it’s ready.’ ”

They also opted to keep the planned location and details of the birth private, choosing instead to let their baby take his time as they settled into their newly renovated cottage home, just a short walk down the hill from the Queen’s Windsor Castle.

“They are aware of the international platform they have, but now they are enjoying time with their baby boy,” says a friend of the couple. “They could be anybody in the world right now and are not thinking about what comes next. It is about them enjoying the time as much as possible.”

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Along with her husband of nearly one year, Meghan has her mom, Doria Ragland, on hand to support her. Ragland, who has her own room at Frogmore, flew in from Los Angeles before Easter to be there for the birth. “She’s super excited,” says a source. “She and Meghan are so close.” Adds the couple’s friend: “Harry really gets on well with her too. Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time, so it’s great.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty

Harry and Meghan’s son was born at 5:26 a.m. on Monday. They shared their happiness on Instagram, writing: “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

In the coming days, Harry and Meghan are expected to introduce the world to their new son when they step out together for the first time as a family of three. But for now, the proud parents are focused on settling into parenthood.

“Meghan is super ready to be a mom and to just live this next chapter in their life together,” Martin tells PEOPLE. “She’s so excited.”