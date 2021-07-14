Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Reception Venue Will Soon Be Open to Visitors

The newly married Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.

The newly married Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.

For anyone who didn't score an invite to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding reception, here's the next best thing.

Frogmore House, which hosted 200 guests for an evening reception following Meghan and Harry's May 2018 wedding, is opening its doors to visitors in 2022. The royal residence will be open on three charity days in the spring, when all proceeds are donated to specially selected charities, as well as pre-booked groups of 15 people or more during August.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Frogmore House was originally built during the 17th century, but it became a royal residence in 1792 when it was bought by George III's wife, Queen Charlotte. For the past 300 years, members of the royal family have enjoyed the country escape for its beautiful landscape.

After saying their vows at St. George's Chapel and gathering for a lunchtime reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth inside Windsor Castle, Meghan and Prince Harry memorably continued their wedding celebrations with an evening bash. After an outfit change — which saw Harry in a black suit and bow tie while Meghan switched into a halter gown with an open back by Stella McCartney — the newlyweds memorably drove off in a blue Jaguar to Frogmore House, located half a mile south of Windsor Castle.

A general view of Frogmore House in Home Park, Windsor Castle Frogmore House | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In addition to touring Frogmore House, guests will be able to see the surrounding gardens where Queen Elizabeth often walks her dogs and where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their dreamy engagement photos.

Visitors to Frogmore House will also be close to Frogmore Cottage, Meghan and Prince Harry's U.K. residence.