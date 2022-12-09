See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Sweet Wedding Invitation for Evening Reception

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed in a fairytale ceremony on May 19, 2018, in Windsor

By
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on December 9, 2022 03:25 PM
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony.
Photo: AARON CHOWN/AFP via Getty

Our invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding have finally arrived!

In volume one of Harry & Meghan, which hit Netflix Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about falling in love, getting engaged and getting married in 2018. The California couple reflected with unprecedented candor, sharing personal photos and videos from their private life.

In episode three, footage rolled of a machine printing formal invites for Harry and Meghan's fairytale ceremony at Windsor Castle. The white cards stamped with then-Prince Charles' Prince of Wales' emblem read in script, "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, K.G. K.J., requests the pleasure of the company of [blank lines] at the Royal Marriage of Prince Henry of Wales with Ms. Meghan Markle," for the May 19, 2018 ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by a luncheon reception.

Guests were asked to wear a "dress uniform, morning coat or lounge suit" or "day dress with hat," and direct RSVPs to the Lord Chamberlain's office of the British Royal Household.

Harry & Meghan Wedding Invite
Netfix

Netflix cameras then panned to a picture of the more modern invite for the intimate evening celebration. "Please join us for dinner and dancing to celebrate our wedding," the floral-edged card read. The party kicked off at 7:30 p.m. at Frogmore House in Windsor Home Park. The couple signed off with their nicknames, "Love, Haz & Meg xx."

Harry & Meghan Wedding Invite
Netflix

Elsewhere in the third episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, recalled the "painful" reason why she couldn't invite her niece Ashleigh Hale to her storybook wedding.

During a solo sit-down interview, Meghan explained that while she was not close to her half-sister Samantha Markle, she had a great relationship with Samantha's daughter Ashleigh. Meghan said things got tricky when it came to the guest list because she wanted to invite Ashleigh but not Samantha — which palace officials nixed.

Harry & Meghan Wedding Invite
Netflix

"How do we explain that this half-sister isn't invited to the wedding, but that the half-sister's daughter is?" Meghan said.

"With Ashleigh, the guidance at the time was to not have her come to our wedding," the Duchess of Sussex continued. "I was in the car with H. I had her on speakerphone and we talked her through what guidance we were given and why this assessment was made ... and that's painful."

Ashleigh, an immigration attorney, also appeared in the docuseries, saying that she understood the decision though it hurt at the time.

Ashleigh Hale, <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a>
Ashleigh Hale and Meghan Markle. Netflix

"I think I said I was hurt on some level, but I understood where it was coming from," she said. "To know that it was because of my biological mother that this relationship that's so important to me was impacted in that way ... to feel like, because of her it was taken away, has been hard."

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix. Volume two hits queues next Thursday, Dec. 15.

