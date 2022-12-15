Meghan Markle Opens Up About Wedding to Prince Harry: 'All I Wanted Was a Mimosa and a Croissant'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up about their wedding day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about their May 2018 wedding in volume two of their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday. The California-based couple gave their take on their big day, which drew an estimated TV audience of 1.9 billion, making it one of the biggest televised events in history.

"On the day of our wedding, it's like I went into a really calm space. I don't know how I was so calm," Meghan said. "I look back at that, how was I so calm? And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant. And uh, to play the song going to the chapel. Oh, that's what I did. And it was great."

Meghan added that King Charles also played a key role in preparing for the ceremony, even helping the choose an orchestra.

"Him, as my father-in-law, was important to me," Meghan said, as she recalled how Charles stepped in to walk her halfway down the aisle because her father, Thomas Markle, had been unable to attend the ceremony due to "medical reasons," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan also described her father as becoming "lost" in the weeks before the wedding when he staged paparazzi photos with a British tabloid and, according to Meghan, lied to her about talking to the press. (Thomas, 78, later expressed regret over the incident.)

Despite the crowds, the huge TV audience and the situation of Meghan's father, however, Harry only had eyes for one person.

"As far as I'm concerned it was just the two of us," he said.

"There was an expectation, right? Diana's boy," he continued. "It was an expectation to have a public wedding. It was like, 'mission complete with William.' Now let's see if this goes the distance with Harry and then we can actually go 'job done.'"

Just ahead of their wedding vows, Harry and Meghan were privy to a lovely rendition of Ben E. King's "Stand by Me" from gospel choir Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir.

Speaking about the decision to feature a gospel choir in the historic surroundings of St. George's Chapel, Harry revealed that Charles helped organize their involvement.

"There wasn't too much pushback," he revealed.

Tennis legend Serena Williams added that it was "courageous" for the royals to allow the choir to appear and represent Meghan's heritage.

Meghan and Harry leave Windsor Castle to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Later that day, Meghan revealed she suffered a funny mishap at the lunch reception inside Windsor Castle, where Elton John performed several songs for the pair, including "Tiny Dancer," which he dedicated to Meghan, a guest of the newlyweds told PEOPLE.

"I couldn't find my mum because she had beelined to the stage to watch Elton John sing," Meghan said with laughter.

The couple also revealed that their first dance was "Land of 1,000 Dances," as Meghan said she wanted all the music "to be fun."

Looking back at her spectacular big day, Meghan added "How funny is that to say? 'I got to the castle for my wedding'."

"It was all so over the top," she added excitedly.

In a trailer for the second installment of the series, Meghan spoke about the events after the wedding and the dramatic impact that stepping back from the royal family in January 2020 had, including the decision to remove their 24-hour police protection on the grounds that they were no longer entitled to tax-payer-funded security.

"Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were," she said. Commenting on a larger lack of palace protection, she added, "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves."

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William]. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," Harry stressed elsewhere in the trailer.

Volumes one and two of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.