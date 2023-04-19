Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake Baker Reveals Her Surprising Instructions: 'Best Job Brief Ever'

Meghan Markle had surprising guidance for the bakery behind her royal wedding cake!

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, commissioned Violet Cakes in East London to create the confection when she married Prince Harry in May 2018, and owner Claire Ptak has revealed she had free rein.

"Meghan, she specifically said to me, 'I don't want to tell you what to do… the reason why I've chosen you is because I love your baking and your work and your point of view and your ethos," Ptak told Tatler in a new interview. "And I was like, "Oh my god, that's so cool. The best job brief ever!' "

The women had connected before, as Meghan interviewed California-born Ptak for her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, which she ran from 2014 to 2017 before marrying into the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty

Looking back at the royal wedding commission, the pastry chef said she whipped up six choices for Prince Harry and Meghan to try.

"They did the tastings… and they picked the lemon and elderflower, which was my first choice as well," she recalled.

The multi-tiered cake featured Amalfi lemons and elderflower syrup from Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, and Ptak's team spent five days making it in the kitchens of Buckingham Palace.

Ptak included a recipe for the now-famous pastry in her new book Love is a Pink Cake, and even made it again for Harry and Meghan last summer! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ordered the lemon and elderflower cake again for their daughter Princess Lilibet's first birthday, while came during their trip to the U.K. in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The birthday cake was frosted in strawberry buttercream and decorated with pink peonies. Fans also got a glimpse of the Sussexes with the confection before it was served at Lilibet's Frogmore Cottage birthday party in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which aired in December.

Prince Harry and Meghan's son Prince Archie will celebrate his 4th birthday on May 6, the day of his grandfather King Charles' coronation. Buckingham Palace announced last week that Prince Harry will attend the crowning ceremony while Meghan will not. The Duchess of Sussex will stay home in Montecito and celebrate Archie's birthday, PEOPLE understands.