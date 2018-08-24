You Too Can Ride in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bond-Style Wedding Sports Car – for $450,000

It was a chic one-off blue sports car that brought a James Bond-style touch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day as they drove to their evening party.

Now the brand behind the car, Jaguar, is set to create commercial versions of the battery-powered E-Type car. Although no price has been released, some reports estimate that they will set back buyers about $450,000. Hand-built in the Midlands of England, they will not be available until 2020, and it is likely only for those who have expressed an interest.

Based on the original E-Type Jaguar roadsters which were first produced in 1968, the car gave an old-school glamour to tuxedo-clad Harry, 33, and his bride (in a stunning Stella McCartney gown and wearing one of Princess Diana’s rings) as they headed from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House for the evening reception.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

The actual car that Harry and Meghan, 37, used – which on the evening had a special made-up license plate of E190518, their wedding date – is set to be kept by Jaguar LandRover as part of their heritage collection.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the Jaguar E-Type Zero,” said Tim Hanning, director of the manufacturer’s “classic” division. “Our aim with it is to future-proof classic car ownership and enjoyment.”

It is set to be launched at the Monterey car week festival, in California, on Friday.