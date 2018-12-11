You Can't Unsee Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Live Wax Figures in Ugly Christmas Sweaters!

If anyone can make ugly Christmas sweaters look chic, it’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

While the festive wear likely isn’t part of the royal family’s wardrobe, fans got a chance to see what the soon-to-be parents would look like at a casual holiday party thanks to Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany. Actors sported wax figure heads resembling Meghan and Harry once again — this time getting into the holiday spirit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress portraying Meghan – complete with the Duchess of Sussex’s growing baby bump! – wore a grey top featuring the body of an elf and snowflakes, while the character of Harry rocked reindeer on a blue sweater.

Princess Xenia von Sachsen – the great-great-granddaughter of the last king of Saxony, Friedrich August III – posed with the faux couple before they decorated a Christmas tree (much smaller, of course, than the one outside their current home of Kensington Palace), checked out presents and cradled Meghan’s stomach.

Duchess Meghan, Xenia Princess of Saxony and Prince Harry Matthias Nareyek/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Matthias Nareyek/Getty

Of course, the real Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, have wasted no time getting into the holiday spirit. Last week, they privately celebrated at a Christmas reception for the Royal Foundation, the organization set up to look after the charitable interests of Harry and Prince William, and subsequently Kate Middleton and Meghan.

Just days earlier, the royal parents-to-be kicked off their Christmas celebrations at the seasonal service at St. Luke’s Church in London in support of one of Prince Harry’s favorite causes, the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which was set up in the name of a late close friend. Meghan gave a reading from the poem “Our Deepest Fear” by Marianne Williamson at the Christmas carol service.

RELATED: Christmas with the Royals! Every Photo You Need to See of the Royal Family Getting Festive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Matthias Nareyek/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Matthias Nareyek/Getty

This isn’t the first time the wax figures have turned heads. In August, they spent a day in London taking a dog – inspired by Meghan’s real pet living in Kensington Palace, a rescue Beagle named guy, for a walk – before grabbing a drink at a local pub.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wax figures REX/Shutterstock

In May, the original wax statues of the couple were unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London. It was the first recreation of Meghan while Prince Harry’s was updated to have a beard. Meghan’s model sports a dark green ensemble inspired by the P.A.R.O.S.H dress she wore when the couple first shared they were getting married and a replica of the custom engagement ring Prince Harry had made for her.