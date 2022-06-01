Queen Elizabeth announced last month that only working members of the royal family will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Attending Trooping the Colour — Here's How They'll Take Part

The couple will view the Horse Guards Parade on Thursday from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the parade grounds, along with other grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth who are not taking part in the carriage procession or balcony appearance, like Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "look forward" to watching the annual Trooping parade "from the Major General's Office tomorrow," a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE.

While traditionally the Buckingham Palace balcony is filled with extended members of the royals family to watch a flypast during Trooping the Colour, Queen Elizabeth announced last month that only working royals and some of their children will gather on the balcony this year.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose at the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

"After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a Buckingham Palace spokesman says.

Since Meghan and Harry stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, they are not invited onto the balcony.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Charles, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The family members who will appear on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour alongside the Queen will be Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The Queen's cousins, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will also be in attendance.

William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are also expected to be there along with Edward and Sophie's kids, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn. Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence may also appear as he's a frequent supporter of his wife during her public duties.

Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips and Autumn Phillips Trooping The Colour 2019 | Credit: James Devaney/Getty Images

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, travelled from California to the U.K. to participate in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities this week. The couple relocated to Montecito in 2020 after stepping back as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also expected to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving honouring the Queen, 96, at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

Meghan and Harry's two children — Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, who will turn 1 on June 4 — joined their parents on the trip to the U.K. It is not yet known which, if any, events they will attend alongside their parents.

meghan markle, prince harry, kate middleton Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour 2019 | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan made her Trooping the Colour debut in 2018, just weeks after her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The couple attended the event again in 2019, shortly after welcoming Archie.