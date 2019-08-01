Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want You to Star on Their Royal Instagram — Here’s How

If you’ve ever had a good cause or personal hero you wanted to share with more than 9 million Instagram followers, now is your chance.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the hunt for “various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large” to highlight on their Instagram account during the month of August.

“For the month of August we look to you for help,” the royal couple said in a post on their joint Instagram account. “We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is.”

“Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow,” the post continued.

“We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives.”

Forces for Change is also the name of Meghan’s guest-edited September issue of British Vogue, which features “a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open-mindedness” on the cover.

The duchess’ guest-editorship marks the first time in the magazine’s 103-year history that a guest editor has ever been featured.

The issue features an interview between Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall, as well as “inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others.” Meghan also had a chat with former First Lady Michelle Obama, complete with her parenting advice for the new mom.

Meghan also included features on “grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better” in the issue.

The cover is meant to invite readers to be forces for change in their own lives. In addition to the 15 women that Meghan selected to appear on the cover, is a mirror, which “was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective.”

“Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring,” Meghan said in a statement. “To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created.”

“A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” – and to Edward [Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief], thank you for this wonderful opportunity.”