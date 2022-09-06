Selfies, Dogs and Handshakes! See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Greeting Well-Wishers in Germany

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a warm welcome in Germany!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Düsseldorf on Tuesday for the Invictus Games One Year to Go event. After walking the red carpet hand-in-hand and greeting local officials, the couple greeted well-wishers who were gathered outside the town hall.

Meghan, 41, was spotted leaning in close to members of the public as she posed for selfies. Prince Harry, 37, also smiled for photos with excited fans.

Prince Harry seemed especially thrilled to meet a small black and brown dog, sweetly petting the pup with a big grin on his face.

Earlier in the day, Meghan and Harry, who have three dogs of their own at home in California, made sure to give a few pets to a service dog named Loki, who was sporting an Invictus Games bandana.

And as with all walkabouts, Prince Harry and Meghan were sure to give lots of handshakes and waves.

Following the appearance at the town hall, Prince Harry and Meghan boarded a boat for a ride along the Rhine River.

Düsseldorf was first announced as a future host city for the Invictus Games — Harry's international adaptive sports competition for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans — in 2020 with the event initially set for 2022. However, when the coronavirus pandemic delayed the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands until 2022, preparations for Düsseldorf were also bumped back.

The first Invictus Games in Germany are set to take place from September 9 to 16, 2023.

Prince Harry launched the Paralympic-style sports tournament in 2014 after attending the 2013 Warrior Games in the U.S., inspired by the transformative physical, psychological and social powers of sports for those who have served.

At the most recent Invictus Games, the prince exclusively spoke with PEOPLE about how the competition and its mission changed his life.

"Life is full of extraordinary gifts and challenges, many that can be seen as lessons," the Duke of Sussex told PEOPLE exclusively. "Over time, I've learned that how we mentally approach and react to the ups and downs — those gifts and challenges — is what helps to define our own outcome."

Harry and Meghan are in Europe this week for a series of charitable events. They kicked off the trip in Manchester, England on Monday for the One Young World Summit and are expected to return to the U.K. for the Well Child Awards on Thursday.