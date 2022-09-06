Selfies, Dogs and Handshakes! See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Greeting Well-Wishers in Germany

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Düsseldorf for the Invictus Games One Year to Go event

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on September 6, 2022 12:26 PM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a warm welcome in Germany!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Düsseldorf on Tuesday for the Invictus Games One Year to Go event. After walking the red carpet hand-in-hand and greeting local officials, the couple greeted well-wishers who were gathered outside the town hall.

Meghan, 41, was spotted leaning in close to members of the public as she posed for selfies. Prince Harry, 37, also smiled for photos with excited fans.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go launch event on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games will be held in Germany for the first time in September 2023. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry seemed especially thrilled to meet a small black and brown dog, sweetly petting the pup with a big grin on his face.

Earlier in the day, Meghan and Harry, who have three dogs of their own at home in California, made sure to give a few pets to a service dog named Loki, who was sporting an Invictus Games bandana.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex takes selfies with well-wishers outside the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The Games were founded by <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex who's inspiration came from his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of sport to help both psychologically and physically. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)
Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

And as with all walkabouts, Prince Harry and Meghan were sure to give lots of handshakes and waves.

Following the appearance at the town hall, Prince Harry and Meghan boarded a boat for a ride along the Rhine River.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex is greeted by well-wishers and pets a dog outside the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The Games were founded by <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex who's inspiration came from his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of sport to help both psychologically and physically. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)
Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Düsseldorf was first announced as a future host city for the Invictus Games — Harry's international adaptive sports competition for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans — in 2020 with the event initially set for 2022. However, when the coronavirus pandemic delayed the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands until 2022, preparations for Düsseldorf were also bumped back.

The first Invictus Games in Germany are set to take place from September 9 to 16, 2023.

Prince Harry launched the Paralympic-style sports tournament in 2014 after attending the 2013 Warrior Games in the U.S., inspired by the transformative physical, psychological and social powers of sports for those who have served.

06 September 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> (not pictured), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (l), come out of City Hall and talk to people who have been waiting outside. In the process, Meghan shakes hands with two young women. The prince and his wife are coming to Düsseldorf to promote the "Invictus Games" 2023, which <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> helped launch. These are Paralympic competitions for soldiers who have been injured in war. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa (Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Meghan Markle. Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty

At the most recent Invictus Games, the prince exclusively spoke with PEOPLE about how the competition and its mission changed his life.

"Life is full of extraordinary gifts and challenges, many that can be seen as lessons," the Duke of Sussex told PEOPLE exclusively. "Over time, I've learned that how we mentally approach and react to the ups and downs — those gifts and challenges — is what helps to define our own outcome."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry and Meghan are in Europe this week for a series of charitable events. They kicked off the trip in Manchester, England on Monday for the One Young World Summit and are expected to return to the U.K. for the Well Child Awards on Thursday.

