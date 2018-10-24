Meghan Markle Is Gorgeous in Green as She and Prince Harry Unveil Statue in Fiji

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their way to the next stop on their royal tour – Tonga – but not before paying tribute to a fallen soldier.

The royal couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, traveled to Nadi, Fiji, on Thursday (local time) to attend a special event at Nadi Airport.

Meghan, 37, looked lovely in a green shift dress with short sleeves by Jason Wu, a Taiwanese and Canadian designer based in New York City, paired with her Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in black suede. She accessorized with gold statement earrings and a matching cuff bracelet. Meanwhile, Harry, 34, stuck to a light-colored suit.

After an official welcome ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled a new statue commemorating Sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba, a British-Fijian soldier who lost his life in the 1972 Battle of Mirbat. The event was also attended by Fijian President Jioji Konrote and senior representatives from the government and the Armed Forces.

Harry drank another ceremonial bowl of kava, a non-alcoholic drink traditionally served at social events. Although the herb is used to treat anxiety, concerns about its effect on the liver means it has been banned from being imported to the EU since 2003. (He was previously served the beverage at an official welcome ceremony in Albert Park.)

Fiji marked a number of firsts on the couple’s 16-day royal tour. On their first night, they attended a state dinner, which saw Meghan in her first evening gown of the trip – an elegant light blue caped dress that showed off her growing baby bump.

While Harry has made several speeches during their tour, Meghan addressed students and staff at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, to share her own college experience at Northwestern University and announce two new grants that support female staff members at the school in her first royal tour speech.

“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital,” she said. “When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them. And while progress has been made in many areas across the Commonwealth, there is always scope to offer more opportunities to the next generation of young adults, and specifically to young women.”

After spending a few days in Tonga, Meghan and Harry will return to Sydney, Australia, for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Then, it will be on to New Zealand to wrap up their tour.