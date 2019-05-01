Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unfollowed Kate, William and the Royal Family on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s exclusive list of who they are following on Instagram just got even smaller — and no one from the royal family made the cut!

The soon-to-be parents just updated their newly launched social media page, unfollowing Kensington Royal (Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s account that they formerly shared with Meghan and Harry), Clarence House (the account of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall), Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and even The Royal Family (which represents the Queen and other members of the family). Their following list shrunk from 23 to just 16.

But the decision was for a meaningful reason. The couple explained in a new post that they are only following organizations that work to “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection” this month. May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S., while Mental Health Awareness Week runs from May 13 to 19 is in the U.K.

“There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network,” they wrote. “We are all in this together.”

The accounts include Heads Together (the royals’ mental health initiative), Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation, Headspace, Pandas Foundation and Oprah Winfrey‘s SuperSoul Sunday talk show.

Each month, Meghan and Harry will change their following list to reflect charities and organizations surrounding different causes.

In addition to royal family members being unfollowed, Meghan and Harry also stopped following organizations close to their hearts. They previously followed Invictus Games Foundation and Invictus Games 2020, accounts for the Paralympics-style sporting event created by Prince Harry for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete.

Harry also has close ties to Africa and previously stayed updated with organizations via the social media site. Their account unfollowed African Parks Network, Rhino Conservation Botswana and Sentebale, the foundation set up by the royal and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

They also unfollowed their many patronages.

The couple captioned their very first social media post: “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan.